Bailey Falter News: Ready for next start

Falter (back) is listed as the Pirates' scheduled starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old lefty departed after four innings in his latest start Tuesday against the Angels due to back tightness, but he's apparently bounced back well from the injury and will be ready to take the hill Sunday on normal rest. While Falter has delivered a strong 1.19 WHIP through his first five starts of the season, most his other ratios (5.19 ERA, 12.5 K-BB%) have painted an unflattering picture of his performance. He won't be a recommended streaming option as he takes on a stellar Dodgers offense on the road.