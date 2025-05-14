Bailey Falter News: Runs up pitch count Wednesday

Falter did not factor into Wednesday's decision against the Mets, allowing three hits and five walks while striking out three across 3.2 scoreless innings.

Falter was able to keep the Mets off the board, but he allowed eight baserunners and ran his pitch count up to 78 (41 strikes) before being lifted for Chase Shugart in the fourth inning. It was the first time in nine starts this season that Falter didn't make it out of the fourth frame, but he has yielded just one earned run over his last three starts. He's in line to start against the Reds at home next week.