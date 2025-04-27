Bailey Falter News: Stumbles in loss

Falter (1-3) yielded seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Dodgers.

Falter struggled right out of the gate Sunday, coughing up four runs in the first inning and another in the second. He settled in for a bit until the Dodgers plated three more runs in the fifth frame, with two being charged to Falter. It's the second time that Falter's allowed seven runs in a start this season and his ERA jumped to 5.93 through 30.1 innings. He's projected for a home matchup with the Padres next weekend.