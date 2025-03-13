Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bailey Horn headshot

Bailey Horn News: Loses 40-man spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Horn was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Thursday.

The 27-year-old southpaw endured a rough spring, allowing four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one batter over 2.1 innings in the Grapefruit League. Horn will now be subjected to waivers and could attract interest from teams in need of lefty relief help. While he has mostly struggled against big-league competition, Horn put up a 2.15 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 21 appearances with Boston's Triple-A affiliate last season.

Bailey Horn
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now