Bailey Horn News: Loses 40-man spot

Horn was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Thursday.

The 27-year-old southpaw endured a rough spring, allowing four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one batter over 2.1 innings in the Grapefruit League. Horn will now be subjected to waivers and could attract interest from teams in need of lefty relief help. While he has mostly struggled against big-league competition, Horn put up a 2.15 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 21 appearances with Boston's Triple-A affiliate last season.