Bailey Ober News: Inefficient in Saturday's start

Ober allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Ober gave up a two-run home run to Cal Raleigh in the third inning to account for the damage on his line. Beyond that, it was simple inefficiency that led to Ober's short start, as he threw 64 of 97 pitches for strikes. That's been a recurring theme during his stretch of five straight no-decisions -- he's completed five innings in just two of those starts, but he hasn't allowed more than three runs since his season debut. Overall, he has a 3.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB through 62 innings over 12 starts. The right-hander's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Athletics.