Bailey Ober News: Logs quality start
Ober didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Royals, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.
After allowing a run on three hits in the first inning, Ober settled in to blank Kansas City over his final five frames. While the Twins' bullpen failed to hang on to a one-run lead, it was certainly an encouraging outing for Ober, who was tagged for nine runs over just 6.2 innings in his first two starts this year. The 29-year-old right-hander will look to build on Thursday's outing in his next start, currently slated for next week against the Mets.
