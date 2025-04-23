Bailey Ober News: Picks up second win

Ober (2-1) earned a win over the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings.

Ober posted a third straight quality start and registered a season-high six strikeouts. The White Sox scattered eight hits against Ober and pushed one run across in the second inning, but he otherwise was able to erase any run-scoring threats. Ober's still working to straighten out his early season numbers, as he currently owns a 5.04 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. He'll take the mound again next week in a road matchup with the Guardians.