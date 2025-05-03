Beau Brieske News: Activated off IL

The Tigers activated Brieske (ankle) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Brieske landed on the 15-day IL on April 18 due to right ankle inflammation. He made one rehab outing with High-A West Michigan on Wednesday, when he struck out two batters in a scoreless inning without allowing a hit or walk. To make room on the 26-man roster, the Tigers optioned Tyler Owens to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.