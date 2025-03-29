Fantasy Baseball
Beau Brieske headshot

Beau Brieske News: Blows first save chance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Brieske (0-1) blew the save in Friday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers, coughing up five runs (four earned) on four hits while recording just one out.

Dillon Dingler gave the Tigers a 5-3 lead in the top of the 10th inning with a two-run triple, setting the stage for Brieske's first save chance of the season. The right-hander instead melted down in spectacular fashion, giving up a leadoff double to Michael Conforto and a game-tying single to pinch hitter Will Smith before Mookie Betts walked it off with a three-run blast. Given his lack of a track record in the ninth-inning role, Brieske's leash is likely short -- even with Jason Foley beginning the season in Triple-A, the Tigers could turn to Tyler Holton, Tommy Kahnle or Will Vest to protect a late lead if Brieske continues to falter.

Beau Brieske
Detroit Tigers
