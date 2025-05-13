Beau Brieske News: Earns first win

Brieske (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit over one inning of work but managed to earn the win in Tuesday's 10-9 victory over the Red Sox in 11 innings. He struck out two.

Brieske allowed a home run in the 11th inning, which brought home the automatic runner and gave Boston a 9-7 lead. However, the reliever scooped up his first win of the season when the Tigers answered back with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Brieske missed a few weeks earlier in the year due to right ankle inflammation, and he's yet to really get going, as he's sitting with a 7.11 ERA across 12.2 innings. The righty recorded a 3.59 ERA across 67.2 regular-season innings in 2024.