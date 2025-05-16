Beau Brieske News: Notches first save

Brieske worked around two hits to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save in Friday's 5-4 win over Toronto. He did not record a walk or strikeout.

Tommy Kahnle was dispatched in the eighth inning, and rather than bring Will Vest to close things out the Tigers opted to call in Brieske for the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead. Brieske got the first two batters out, and after issuing consecutive singles he closed things out by getting Ernie Clement to ground out. It was Brieske's first save of the season, but he still has a 6.59 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 13.2 innings.