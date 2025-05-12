Beau Burrows News: Latches on with Pirates
Burrows announced Monday via social media that he agreed to a minor-league contract with the Pirates.
Burrows had been pitching in the Mexican League after spending last season in the Phillies organization and splitting time between the Double-A and Triple-A levels. The 28-year-old hasn't seen any action in the big leagues since 2021 and will give the Pirates some relief depth at Triple-A Indianapolis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now