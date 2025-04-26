Fantasy Baseball
Ben Brown headshot

Ben Brown News: Tagged for six runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Brown (2-2) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five across 3.2 innings.

Brown went through the first three frames with relative ease but got rocked in the fourth inning, allowing a base runner in five straight at-bats and giving up six runs before being lifted for Drew Pomeranz. Brown has yielded at least five runs in two of his last four outings and has allowed 34 hits through 25.1 innings, which is fifth-most among qualified starters in the National League. He'll look to rebound in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend on the road against Milwaukee.

Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs
