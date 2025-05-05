Ben Casparius News: Captures fourth win Monday

Casparius improved to 4-0 after striking out five and allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks over four innings out of the bullpen in Monday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

Casparius was deployed in bulk relief Monday, entering in the second inning after Jack Dreyer opened the game with 1.1 scoreless frames. The rookie right-hander came away with his fourth win in his last five appearances and turned in his longest outing of the season, both in terms of innings and pitch count (70). He forced 12 whiffs, including four each with his slider and fastball. Casparius has benefited from the Dodgers' myriad injuries in the rotation and should continue working a bulk role for the near future. He tentatively lines up to make his next appearance Sunday in Arizona.