Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Casparius headshot

Ben Casparius News: Captures fourth win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 7:26am

Casparius improved to 4-0 after striking out five and allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks over four innings out of the bullpen in Monday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

Casparius was deployed in bulk relief Monday, entering in the second inning after Jack Dreyer opened the game with 1.1 scoreless frames. The rookie right-hander came away with his fourth win in his last five appearances and turned in his longest outing of the season, both in terms of innings and pitch count (70). He forced 12 whiffs, including four each with his slider and fastball. Casparius has benefited from the Dodgers' myriad injuries in the rotation and should continue working a bulk role for the near future. He tentatively lines up to make his next appearance Sunday in Arizona.

Ben Casparius
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now