Ben Casparius News: Improves to 4-0

Casparius (4-0) allowed a run on five hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over the Marlins.

Casparius entered the game in the second inning after Jack Dreyer opened the game with 1.1 scoreless frames. It was Casparius' fourth win in his last five appearances and his longest outing of the season, both in innings pitched and pitch count (70). He forced 12 whiffs, including four each with the slider and fastball. Casparius has benefited from the Dodgers' myriad of injuries in the pitching department and should continue working a bulk role for the near future. His next outing -- whether as a traditional starter or another piggyback outing -- is lined up to be this weekend in Arizona.