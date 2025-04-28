Ben Casparius News: In conversation for starting role

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that the Dodgers are thinking about stretching out Casparius as a starter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts' comment came aver Casparius improved his record to 3-0 by nabbing a win Sunday against Pittsburgh after taking over in the second inning for starter Tyler Glasnow, who was pulled due to a shoulder injury. Roberts said that Casparius "saved our tails" in regard to the righty's preservation of the bullpen and effective pitching -- he gave Los Angeles 3.2 scoreless frames, throwing 36 of 54 pitches for strikes and fanning five batters without issuing a walk. Casparius has been very effective as a whole this season, posting a 2.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB over 21.2 frames, and six of his 11 appearances have lasted two or more innings. Those numbers are all the remarkable given that the 26-year-old gave up six earned runs in a 1.2-inning outing against the Cubs on April 12; in Casparius' other 10 appearances combined, he's yielded just one run over 20 frames. The Dodgers' rotation depth is wearing thin due to shoulder injuries incurred by Glasnow and Blake Snell, though Tony Gonsolin (back) is expected to be activated from the IL ahead of a start Wednesday. Still, the team is likely to deploy a bullpen game Tuesday and is coming up on a stretch of 19 games in 20 days, so there may be an opening for Casparius to join the rotation at some point. He worked primarily as a starter in the minors, including in 2024, during which he started 19 of the 21 games in which he appeared between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.