Ben Casparius News: In line for bulk relief duty

Casparius is in line to serve as the bulk reliever for the Dodgers on Monday in Miami behind opener Jack Dreyer, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Casparius hasn't pitched in more than a week, having struck out five over 3.2 scoreless innings on April 27 against the Pirates. He threw a season-high 54 pitches in that outing but has been used primarily as a starter throughout his minor-league career. Casparius could earn additional bulk relief outings and/or traditional starts as the Dodgers navigate injuries to Clayton Kershaw (toe), Blake Snell (shoulder), and Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) and continue to wait on Shohei Ohtani being available to pitch.