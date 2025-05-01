Fantasy Baseball
Ben Joyce headshot

Ben Joyce Injury: Making slow progress in rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Angels manager Ron Washington described Joyce as "moving along, slowly" in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation, per MLB.com.

Joyce has been on the injured list since April 11 due to the shoulder injury. Though the right-hander is technically eligible to be activated, it doesn't appear that he's close to a return. Joyce put up a 6.23 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 4.1 innings prior to getting hurt, but all three of the runs he allowed came in his final appearance before landing on the IL, and he notably experienced diminished velocity in that outing.

Ben Joyce
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
