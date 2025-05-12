Ben Lively Injury: Diagnosed with forearm inflammation
Lively left Monday's start against the Brewers due to right forearm inflammation, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Lively was forced to exit before the fourth inning of Monday's outing after experiencing discomfort when tossing his warmup pitches. The club will presumably monitor his status over the next few days and may elect to send him for further testing to determine whether a stint on the IL is necessary.
