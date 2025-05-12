Fantasy Baseball
Ben Lively

Ben Lively Injury: Exits start with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Lively departed Monday's start versus the Brewers after three innings with an undisclosed injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lively didn't suffer an obvious injury, but he threw a couple warmup pitches prior to the top of the fourth inning before walking off the field and into the clubhouse. The righty allowed one hit and two walks over three scoreless frames before being lifted. The Guardians should have more on Lively's status soon.

Ben Lively
Cleveland Guardians

