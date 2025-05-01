Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Lively headshot

Ben Lively News: Solid in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Lively did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Twins. He allowed five hits over 5.2 scoreless innings, striking out two.

It's been an up-and-down start to the year for Lively. He's now held opponents scoreless in three of his seven starts, though he's allowed 15 runs over 19.2 innings in his other four outings. Overall, the 33-year-old Lively sports a 3.72 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 36.1 innings. He's currently in line to face the Nationals on the road in his next outing.

Ben Lively
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now