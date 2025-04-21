Ben Rice Injury: Held out again Monday
Rice (elbow) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Cleveland.
It's the second straight start Rice has missed after he sustained a left elbow contusion as a result of a pair of hit-by-pitches in Saturday's game against the Rays. He's considered day-to-day. Aaron Judge will receive a second straight start at designated hitter Monday, while Pablo Reyes is getting the call in right field.
