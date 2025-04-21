Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Rice headshot

Ben Rice Injury: Held out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Rice (elbow) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Cleveland.

It's the second straight start Rice has missed after he sustained a left elbow contusion as a result of a pair of hit-by-pitches in Saturday's game against the Rays. He's considered day-to-day. Aaron Judge will receive a second straight start at designated hitter Monday, while Pablo Reyes is getting the call in right field.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now