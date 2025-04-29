Fantasy Baseball
Ben Rice News: Belts two homers Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Rice went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and four runs scored in Tuesday's 15-3 win over the Orioles.

Rice was on the bench for the series opener Monday, and the additional rest paid off. He was one of five Yankee players to hit a home run in Tuesday's contest, and both of his two solo shots came off the returning Kyle Gibson. Rice is up to eight home runs on the season, which surpasses his mark from 2024 (seven) in 72 less plate appearances. He has a .998 OPS with 22 runs scored and 13 RBI this season.

