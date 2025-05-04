Ben Rice News: Bowing out of lineup Sunday

Rice is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

After starting each of the last four games while going 4-for-17 with two solo home runs, a double and two additional runs, Rice looks to be getting a routine breather for the series finale versus Tampa Bay. Rice's absence from the lineup will open up a spot in the starting nine for Trent Grisham, who will cover center field while Cody Bellinger slides over to right field and Aaron Judge serves as the Yankees' designated hitter.