Ben Rice News: Bowing out of lineup Sunday
Rice is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
After starting each of the last four games while going 4-for-17 with two solo home runs, a double and two additional runs, Rice looks to be getting a routine breather for the series finale versus Tampa Bay. Rice's absence from the lineup will open up a spot in the starting nine for Trent Grisham, who will cover center field while Cody Bellinger slides over to right field and Aaron Judge serves as the Yankees' designated hitter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now