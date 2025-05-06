Ben Rice News: Doubles twice in win

Rice went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Rice knocked a double in the first frame and later hit a two-run double during the Yankees' 10-run seventh inning. He entered Tuesday's contest in a bit of a cold spell; he'd gone 8-for-46 (.174) with just one multi-hit game over his previous 14 contests, though he hit three homers during that span. Rice bumped OPS up to .935 with 17 extra-base hits and 15 RBI through 127 plate appearances.