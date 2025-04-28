Ben Rice News: Idle for series opener

Rice is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

Though the Orioles are sending right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano to the hill, the left-handed-hitting Rice will hit the bench for the series opener in Baltimore, breaking a streak of five consecutive starts. Rice missed two straight starts early last week due to a left elbow contusion, but he went 3-for-19 with a home run, a double and three walks over the ensuing five games, and the Yankees haven't indicated that he's dealing with any setbacks on the health front. With Rice out of the lineup, Trent Grisham will draw a second consecutive start atop the batting order, while Aaron Judge returns to the two hole after batting third behind Rice in Sunday's 5-1 win over Toronto.