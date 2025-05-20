Ben Rice News: Smacks homer off southpaw

Rice went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Rice entered Tuesday's game with a .173 batting average across 37 plate appearances against left-handers, but he put the Yankees on the board in the second inning by taking southpaw Patrick Corbin deep to right field for a solo homer. Rice extended the Yankees' lead to two runs on a sacrifice fly in the fourth frame, which gave him his sixth multi-RBI game of the season. Rice has a .902 OPS across 165 plate appearances this season, which is fifth best in the American League.