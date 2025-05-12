Ben Rice News: Swats first career grand slam

Rice went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Athletics. He also reached twice via hit-by-pitch.

Rice demolished a fifth-inning grand slam to put the Yankees ahead 10-1. Dating back to April 29, eight of his 10 hits have gone for extra-bases, and he now sits eighth in baseball with a .937 OPS. The power Rice has shown so far this season has been remarkable. He hit seven home runs in 178 plate appearances as a rookie last year and is already up to nine in 144 plate appearances in 2025.