Ben Rice News: Taking seat Friday
Rice is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
Rice is hitting just .225 in May but still has a .761 OPS this month thanks to six doubles and a homer, and he finds himself on the bench Friday for the second time in the Yankees' past three games. Jasson Dominguez will receive a turn at designated hitter while Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge start from left to right in the outfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now