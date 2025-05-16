Ben Rice News: Taking seat Friday

Rice is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

Rice is hitting just .225 in May but still has a .761 OPS this month thanks to six doubles and a homer, and he finds himself on the bench Friday for the second time in the Yankees' past three games. Jasson Dominguez will receive a turn at designated hitter while Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge start from left to right in the outfield.