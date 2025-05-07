Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Rortvedt headshot

Ben Rortvedt News: May be in strong side of platoon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Though he'll hit the bench Wednesday against Phillies southpaw Cristopher Sanchez, but the left-handed-hitting Rortvedt may have taken control of a strong-side platoon role at catcher with Danny Jansen. Rortvedt has started in each of the Rays' last four matchups with right-handed pitchers.

Ben Rortvedt
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now