Ben Rortvedt News: May be in strong side of platoon

Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Though he'll hit the bench Wednesday against Phillies southpaw Cristopher Sanchez, but the left-handed-hitting Rortvedt may have taken control of a strong-side platoon role at catcher with Danny Jansen. Rortvedt has started in each of the Rays' last four matchups with right-handed pitchers.