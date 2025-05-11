Fantasy Baseball
Ben Rortvedt News: Sitting against righty

Published on May 11, 2025

Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The lefty-hitting Rortvedt had started in each of the Rays' last five matchups against right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll give way to Danny Jansen behind the dish while the Brewers send righty Chad Patrick to the bump in the series finale. The platoon arrangement between the two backstops hasn't been paying off lately; Rortvedt and Jansen have gone a combined 3-for-29 with five walks through the Rays' first nine games of May.

