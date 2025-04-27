Ben Williamson Injury: Scratched Sunday
Williamson was removed from Sunday's lineup against the Marlins for unspecified reasons, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old is presumably dealing with injury after initially being penciled in to start at third base, but no reason has been provided for his absence yet. Williamson has gone 8-for-19 with a double, five RBI and five runs during a five-game hit streak.
