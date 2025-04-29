Ben Williamson News: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Williamson (back) is back in the lineup and batting eighth for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Williamson was scratched from the lineup Sunday against the Marlins due to back spasms, and Seattle had an off day Monday. With Dylan Moore (hip) placed on the 10-day IL earlier Tuesday, Williamson should see continued regular playing time. The rookie third baseman is slashing .310/.356/.429 with one home run, seven RBI, 10 runs scored and 3:8 BB:K across his first 45 big-league plate appearances.