Bennett Sousa headshot

Bennett Sousa News: Returning to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

The Astros will recall Sousa from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Sousa won't be available for Tuesday's game against Seattle, but he's in line to join Houston's bullpen to replace Rafael Montero, who was traded to Atlanta. Sousa missed all of last season due to thoracic outlet surgery but has looked good in four Triple-A outings this year, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out five batters across five shutout frames.

Bennett Sousa
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
