Blade Tidwell News: Demoted after rough MLB debut

Tidwell (0-1) was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after the Mets' 6-5 loss to the Cardinals in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader. He was dealt the loss after giving up six earned runs on nine hits and three walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander was likely to be demoted regardless of his performance in Sunday's matinee, but being optioned back to Syracuse is fitting after an ugly big-league debut. Tidwell has struggled to a 5.00 ERA through six starts with Triple-A Syracuse this season, so he may have a difficult time getting another MLB opportunity in the near future.