Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blaine Crim headshot

Blaine Crim News: Added to big-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Crim had his contract selected by the Rangers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athleticreports.

Crim spent all of the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Triple-A Round Rock and posted .391 and .382 wOBAs, respectively. He doesn't have much pedigree and isn't likely to be long for the majors as a replacement for Jake Burger, though he should see occasional playing time in the short term.

Blaine Crim
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now