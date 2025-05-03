Blaine Crim News: Hitless in debut

Crim started at first base, batted eighth and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 13-1 loss to Seattle.

Crim made his MLB debut after having his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock. After Texas optioned Jake Burger to the minors, there's an opportunity for someone to grab the first base job. Crim will be part of the mix. The 27-year-old has played 308 games at Round Rock since 2022 and is well past being considered a prospect.