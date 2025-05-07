Blake Dunn News: Back to bench Wednesday

Dunn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game at Atlanta.

With injuries mounting for the Reds, Dunn has picked up starts in the outfield in five of the past seven games, but he was unable to capitalize on the opportunity. He went 0-for-15 with 10 strikeouts and one walk during that stretch, and he'll now find himself back on the bench Wednesday while recent call-ups Jacob Hurtubise and Rece Hinds flank TJ Friedl in center field. Dunn might be at risk of a demotion if Austin Hays (hamstring) is able to return from the injured list this weekend, though Dunn's spot with the big club would likely be safe if Jake Fraley needs more time to recover from the calf issue that will keep him out of the lineup Wednesday.