Blake Dunn News: Enters for injured teammate

Dunn entered Monday's game after Tyler Callihan (forearm) was removed and went 0-for-2 in a 4-0 loss to the Mets.

Callihan fractured his forearm crashing into the outfield wall and was removed from the game. Dunn took over in left field, which has been a rotation since Austin Hays (hamstring) landed on the 10-day injured list. Callihan, Gavin Lux and Santiago Espinal have taken turns there since Hays' injury.