The Reds optioned Dunn to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Dunn appeared in 30 games for the Reds but slashed .150/.320/.233 with one home run, seven RBI, 10 runs scored and an 8:25 BB:K across 75 plate appearances. The Reds recalled Will Benson from Triple-A in a corresponding move.