Blake Larson

Blake Larson Injury: On mend from Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Larson had Tommy John surgery in January, MLB Pipeline reports.

Larson, the No. 68 overall pick in last year's draft, added 17 pounds of muscle by the end of fall instructs and was set to make his official pro debut this year before injuring his elbow during a January minicamp. His fastball and slider each have plus potential and Larson could continue to throw harder as he fills out his 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame, assuming he makes a full recovery. Given the timing of the surgery, Larson could be ready to pitch early in the 2026 season.

Blake Larson
Chicago White Sox

