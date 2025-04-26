Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Blake Mitchell headshot

Blake Mitchell Injury: Playing at extended spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Mitchell (wrist) has started playing in extended spring training games, MLB.com reports.

Mitchell broke his right hamate bone in February and was originally expected to miss just four-to-six weeks. It's not clear when he'll make his minor league season debut. Mitchell was the eighth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and spent most of last year at the Single-A level, slashing .240/.375/.443 with 18 home runs, 50 RBI and 24 stolen bases before finishing the campaign with five games at High-A.

Blake Mitchell
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now