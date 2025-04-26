Blake Mitchell Injury: Playing at extended spring training
Mitchell (wrist) has started playing in extended spring training games, MLB.com reports.
Mitchell broke his right hamate bone in February and was originally expected to miss just four-to-six weeks. It's not clear when he'll make his minor league season debut. Mitchell was the eighth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and spent most of last year at the Single-A level, slashing .240/.375/.443 with 18 home runs, 50 RBI and 24 stolen bases before finishing the campaign with five games at High-A.
