Blake Snell Injury: Resumes throwing program

Snell (shoulder) resumed his throwing program Monday by playing catch, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Snell landed on the 15-day injured list April 6 due to left shoulder inflammation that he initially tried to pitch through. He was shut down from throwing following his placement on the IL, but Monday's session indicates that the 32-year-old is progressing in his recovery, though he'll need work up to bullpen sessions before the Dodgers have a better idea of a return date for the veteran southpaw.