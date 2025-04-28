Blake Treinen Injury: Still shut down from throwing

Treinen (forearm) has not yet been cleared to resume throwing, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts stated Monday that the club isn't in any hurry to move Treinen along before he's ready, and he'll remain shut down for an undisclosed period of time. Treinen was officially placed on the 15-day injured list April 19 with right forearm tightness and is eligible to return later in the week, though it appears he'll miss more than the minimum while on the mend.