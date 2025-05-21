Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bo Bichette headshot

Bo Bichette News: Another multi-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Bichette went 2-for-6 with two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 14-0 win over the Padres.

It was another multi-hit game by Bichette, who now has 19 such occurrences in 2025. Over his last 20 outings (85 at-bats), the 27-year-old shortstop is batting a strong .294 with four homers, seven doubles, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases. Bichette ranks sixth in the American League with 59 hits on the season.

Bo Bichette
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now