Bo Bichette News: Goes yard again Friday

Bichette went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Tigers.

The shortstop took Tommy Kahnle deep in the eighth inning to get Toronto within a run, but the home side couldn't complete the comeback. Bichette has four homers on the season, and three of them have come in the last six games, a stretch in which he's also connected for four doubles. Over his last 16 contests, Bichette is slashing .313/.378/.597 as he puts his disappointing 2024 campaign firmly behind him.