Bo Bichette headshot

Bo Bichette News: Plates three runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Bichette went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

Bichette got the Blue Jays on the board with a two-run homer in the third for his second long ball in his last three games and third in his last nine after he had none in his first 32 games of the year. It seems as if Bichette's power is slowly starting to return, and he's got four extra-base hits, seven RBI and a 6:4 BB:K in his last six games.

Bo Bichette
Toronto Blue Jays
