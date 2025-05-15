Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bo Bichette headshot

Bo Bichette News: Three hits in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Bichette went 3-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Rays.

This was Bichette's fourth multi-hit effort over his last six games. He's also made some progress in the power department in that span, racking up two home runs and three doubles while going 9-for-23 (.391). Overall, the shortstop is slashing .290/.338/.415 with three homers, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored, 14 doubles and four steals over 43 contests.

Bo Bichette
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now