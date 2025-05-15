Bo Bichette News: Three hits in Thursday's loss

Bichette went 3-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Rays.

This was Bichette's fourth multi-hit effort over his last six games. He's also made some progress in the power department in that span, racking up two home runs and three doubles while going 9-for-23 (.391). Overall, the shortstop is slashing .290/.338/.415 with three homers, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored, 14 doubles and four steals over 43 contests.