Bo Naylor News: Homers in win

Naylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Minnesota.

Several innings before Kyle Manzardo's homer walked off the Twins, Naylor gave the Guardians an early 1-0 lead in the third inning. It was the third home run in 20 games for the catcher, who's batting .185 with a .634 OPS. Taking over as the primary catcher in 2024, Naylor's offense took a hit and that has continued into the first part of 2025.