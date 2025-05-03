Bo Naylor News: Launches another homer

Naylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Naylor tied things up at 2-2 in the fourth inning, when he took Chris Bassitt deep to center field for a 410-foot solo homer. Naylor has struggled offensively this season and is slashing .192/.277/.425 in 84 plate appearances. However, he has homered in four consecutive starts, which may be an indication that the 25-year-old catcher has settled in at the plate.